Congress plotting to send Ram Lala to tent again, says PM Modi

Addressing a public meeting at Jharkhand's Giridih, the prime minister said, "Shameful statements are being issued by Congress leaders over Ram temple. Their leaders are plotting to send Ram Lala to the tent once again, and talk against the Supreme Court judgement."

The old idol of Ram Lala was kept in a tent-like structure after the Babri Masjid was demolished.

They want to lock the premises again, he claimed and urged people to oust such "corrupt" forces.

Modi said, "Congress forced the nation to Naxalism, whereas BJP contained Naxal violence in the country."

He also promised that during his third term as the prime minister, he would wipe out "Naxalism and terrorism" from the face of the country.

Modi alleged that the JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand has been patronising infiltrators in the state.

He said his topmost priority would be giving priority to deprived people.