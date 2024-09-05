Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP MLA Lakshman Napa resigns from party, day after another candidate is fielded from his constituency Ratia

His decision came a day after the saffron party fielded its former Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal from Ratia Assembly Constituency for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections.

The BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 67 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa in Kurukshetra district. Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the CM in March this year, is currently the MLA from Karnal.

The saffron party has renominated senior party leader Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt and fielded former Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sharma in Gohana.

The ruling party has rewarded Congress turncoats including second and third-generation leaders from powerful political families of Haryana.

Former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi has been given a ticket from Adampur Sahib. Another former CM and Congress stalwart Bansi Lal's grand-daughter Shruti Choudhry will contest from Toshan.

The Haryana assembly elections are slated to take place on October 5, with results to be declared on October 8.

Congress meanwhile is likely to see wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat enter the political fray and contest the upcoming polls for the grand old party.

(With DHNS inputs)