Haryana Assembly Election 2204 | Days before polls, BJP's Ashok Tanwar rejoins Congress at Rahul Gandhi's rally

The Dalit leader's return to the Congress is likely to come as a boost for the party, which is looking to wrest power from the BJP after a decade.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 10:21 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 03 October 2024, 10:21 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsHaryanaAshok TanwarHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

