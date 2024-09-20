Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: Voting facilities for people with disabilities

Voters with disabilities

As per the Election Commission of India website, the election body is "committed for building an equal access framework for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) supported by the fundamentals of responsiveness, respect and dignity to enhance elector confidence among them; and support initiatives for improved service offerings and enhancing their electoral participation."

As per the definition of 'disabled', the EC specifies the 21 disabilities as mentioned by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. As of now, PwD voters are enrolled in electoral roll in following four broad categories:

1. Visual impairment

2. Speech & hearing disability

3. Locomotor disability

4. Other

A PwD voter can register in any of the above categories by submitting Form 6 through online registration or submitting form at voter service centre or through Saksham ECI Application.

Initiatives by the Commission for PwDs

The Commission has taken various interventions from time to time to facilitate the elections for persons with disabilities. Some of the initiatives taken are:-

- Mapping of all the Persons with Disabilities polling station wise

- All Polling Stations are to be situated on the ground floor

- PwD friendly facilities under Assured Minimum Facility (AMF)

- Separate Queue for PwDs

- Optional home voting facility

- Voter EPICS/Slips in Braille

- Braille Features on EVMs

- Wheel Chairs and Ramps with Proper Gradient

- Free Transport facility with Pick and Drop Facility