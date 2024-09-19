Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | How to look for your name on the electoral list

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will counted on October 8.

The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick in the assembly polls but faces a stiff challenge from a resurgent Congress, which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.

Meanwhile, it is imperative for electors to practice their right to vote. With this in mind, here are two ways you can check your name on the electoral rolls.