Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | How to register as an NRI voter?

Polling will be conducted for all 90 assembly seats in Haryana in one phase on October 1. The results will be declared on October 8. The window for the withdrawal of nominations closed on Monday.

With both BJP and Congress rebels filing nomination papers as Independents, the state polls have turned more fractured, even though senior party leaders have been able to convince some rebels to withdraw their nominations.

Meanwhile, voter turnouts at the booth level will affect the results with wins and losses decided in the end by a couple of hundred votes in closely-contested seats.

A citizen of India, who is absent from the country owing to employment, education etc, and has not acquired citizenship of any other country are known as "Overseas Voters" and are eligible to be registered as a voter in the address mentioned in their Indian passport.

