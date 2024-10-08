Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Key takeaways from vote counting

<p>Counting of votes for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">2024 Haryana Assembly elections</a> began at 8 am on Tuesday. The 90-member assembly went to polls on October 5 and has more than two crore voters. </p><p>Haryana saw a multi-cornered contest with several alliances making and breaking ahead of the polls. The key parties in the fray were the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, the Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats saw a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Track latest updates on Haryana Assembly election results here</a></em></p><p>Several exit polls had predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent.</p><p>Here are some key takeaways from the Haryana Assembly polls. </p>.Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Independent candidate Savitri Jindal leads in early trends.<p><strong>Early trends</strong> </p><p>Congress was looking forward for a comfortable win in the early trends, however, BJP made a surprise comeback and inched closer to the majority mark of 46 seats. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP was leading in 41 seats while Congress was ahead in 34 seats till 10 am. Indian National Lok Dal's Arjun Chautala was leading in the lone seat of Rania. </p><p>Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is yet to open its account in the state. </p>.<p><strong>Who is leading?</strong> </p><p>Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading from his Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district while Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was ahead of his rivals in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district.</p><p>BJP leader Anil Vij was leading from his Ambala Cantt seat. Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was ahead from his Ellenabad constituency, according to early trends.</p><p>Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala was leading from Kaithal seat.</p><p><strong>What did the exit polls say?</strong></p><p>Most of the exit polls for Haryana predicted a Congress comeback. If the grand-old party manages to win the elections, it will return to power in the state after a decade. The predictions also showed a poor show by AAP, INLD-BSP and JJP-ASP (Kanshiram) in the state. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.