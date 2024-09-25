Home
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Voting for Congress means putting state's stability, development at stake: PM Modi

He said under the BJP government, Haryana has made place among top states in industry and agriculture sectors.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 September 2024, 09:17 IST

Sonipat (Har): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying if the party comes to power even by mistake, it will destroy the state.

Voting for the Congress means putting Haryana's stability and development at stake, he said while addressing a poll rally in Gohana in this district for the October 5 Assembly polls.

Modi asserted that as the voting day draws near in Haryana, support for the BJP is growing.

He said under the BJP government, Haryana has made place among top states in industry and agriculture sectors.

"Today, the world's biggest companies are interested in setting up factories in India, he said, adding "when industrialisation increases, its biggest benefit goes to poor, farmers and Dalits".

Modi said B R Ambedkar believed that in empowerment of Dalits, industry plays a big role.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 25 September 2024, 09:17 IST
