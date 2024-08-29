Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Central Election Committee meets to discuss tickets

New Delhi: The Central Election Committee of the BJP met on Thursday evening to discuss tickets for Haryana, for the second time this week.

Last week, the central election authority of the party convened to discuss tickets for the Jammu and Kashmir elections. Prime minister Narendra Modi convened the meeting, which saw the attendance of the party’s senior leadership including party president J P Nadda and union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, among others.

Prior to the CEC meeting, a meeting of the party’s core committee of the Haryana state unit was held in the morning, where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former CM Manohar Lal Kattar and state president Mohan Lal Badoli were present. The meeting took place at Nadda’s house.

In the core committee meeting, some of the party’s senior leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah met to discuss the names of probable candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls ahead of the CEC meet. Sources said that a list of names could be expected in a day or two.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP's in-charge for elections in Haryana was also present at the core group meeting at Nadda's residence to scrutinise the probable names from the state. Before the core committee meeting, Pradhan held a meeting with the Haryana BJP leaders at his residence.