Haryana Polls 2024: AAP releases names of 30 more candidates; ex-wrestler Dalal to take on Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released the names of 30 more candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former wrestler Kavita Dalal from Julana against the Congress's Vinesh Phogat and the BJP's Yogesh Bairagi.

After releasing the names of 21 candidates in the afternoon, the party came out with another list in the evening containing the names of nine more nominees for the October 5 election.

Dalal (37), a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) participant and also known as "Lady Khali", has been fielded to take on Phogat, an Olympian.