A crorepati seer with criminal cases, 2 outgoing MPs file nominations

Among the 83 candidates who filed nominations on Thursday was Dingaleshwar Swami, who has queered the BJP’s pitch in Dharwad constituency, declaring assets worth Rs 9.75 crore, besides three cases accusing him of murder, attempt to murder and atrocities against Dalits.
Outgoing Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra, seeking re-election from the Shimoga seat, filed an affidavit declaring family assets of Rs 73.71 crore, a 9.35 per cent jump compared with the 2019 figures.
Raghavendra disclosed two cases, including an Enforcement Directorate case filed in 2013 and another for promoting enmity between classes.
In Bagalkot, the outgoing BJP MP P C Gaddigoudar submitted his affidavit and put the value of his assets at Rs 7.78 crore, a 76 per cent jump compared with the Rs 4.4 crore he declared in 2019.
Priyanka Jarkiholi, the 27 year-old daughter of Minister Satish Jarkiholi who has jumped into the fray in Chikkodi segment, declared assets worth Rs 9.11 crore.
Former IAS officer G Kumar Naik filed his nomination papers as the Congress candidate, declaring assets worth Rs 33.41 crore.
(Published 18 April 2024, 21:35 IST)