<p>New Delhi: The national capital is on high alert on Thursday, as a multi-layered security grid has been enforced for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Russian President Vladimir Putin</a>, who is landing in Delhi in the evening for his two-day visit to India.</p>.<p>The exact location of his stay remains undisclosed due to strict security norms, police said.</p>.<p>Senior police officers said that from Putin's arrival to his departure, every movement will be tracked by multiple security units operating jointly.</p>.<p>"Minute-to-minute coordination is underway, and all concerned agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance throughout. Over 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain strict vigil," the officer said.</p>.Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2-day India visit: Defence deal, trade boost and dinner with PM Modi on agenda.<p>Top-ranking Delhi Police officers are supervising route security, traffic arrangements and area sanitisation around locations likely to feature in the Russian president's schedule.</p>.<p>"All routes mapped for VVIP movement have been secured in advance. Traffic advisories will be issued from time to time to minimise inconvenience to commuters. Anti-drone systems will be in place," another official said.</p>.<p>Delhi Police, central agencies and Putin's personal security detail have formed a multi-layered security grid with SWAT teams, anti-terror units, snipers and quick-reaction teams stationed at sensitive points.</p>.<p>Additionally, high-definition CCTV networks and technical monitoring systems have been activated across zones associated with the visit.</p>.<p>Traffic restrictions and controlled pedestrian movement are expected around key areas, though officials said alerts will be issued in advance to avoid major disruptions. </p>