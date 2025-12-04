Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi on high alert: SWAT teams, snipers deployed for Russian President Putin visit

Senior police officers said that from Putin's arrival to his departure, every movement will be tracked by multiple security units operating jointly.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 06:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 06:23 IST
India NewsPM ModiValdimir PutinIndia and Russia

Follow us on :

Follow Us