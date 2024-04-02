Miffed Eshwarappa adamant on contesting Lok Sabha polls, to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on April 3

Former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa, who has decided to face the Lok Sabha polls from Shimoga as an independent candidate, said he would meet Union Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday following the latter's invitation. He also made it clear that he would back out from the electoral fray only if state BJP president B Y Vijayendra is replaced before the polls.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said, "Amit Shah, popularly known as the 'Iron man of Modern India', had called me and asked me not to face the Lok Sabha elections. But I explained to him that my battle is to free the Karnataka BJP from the control of one family. Yediyurappa's one son B Y Raghavendra is the incumbent MP and BJP nominee from Shimoga and his younger son B Y Vijayendra is the president of Karnataka BJP."