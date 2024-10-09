Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Congress is a parasitic party that swallows its allies, said PM Modi

Hello readers! As we witnessed counting of votes yesterday, the BJP coasted towards a hat-trick win with its biggest tally in Haryana and the National Conference-Congress combine are set to form government in Jammu and Kashmir. Stay tuned with DH as we bring to you more political updates basis the assembly election results as well as for the upcoming polls that are to be held in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 02:56 IST

Highlights
08:1409 Oct 2024

Congress' reminder to Maharashtra allies: 'Was no. 1 party in state in Lok Sabha polls'

08:1409 Oct 2024

"Many conspiracies being hatched to weaken India's democracy...Congress involved in this game": PM Modi

08:1409 Oct 2024

"Big responsibility of inculcating sense of belonging in Jammu": Omar Abdullah

08:1409 Oct 2024

After the historic hat-trick in Haryana, the immense zeal and enthusiasm of the workers who gathered at the BJP headquarters in Delhi filled it with new energy," posts PM Modi

08:1409 Oct 2024

"I would like to congratulate PM Modi and JP Nadda..." says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Haryana election results 2024

08:1409 Oct 2024

Haryana election results 2024: "In the entire Madhya Pradesh, BJP workers are celebrating because BJP has won in Haryana," says state party president VD Sharma

08:1409 Oct 2024

Here's what Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu had to say on Haryana election results

08:1409 Oct 2024

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi plays drums in Ranchi to celebrate the party’s win in Haryana Assembly elections.

