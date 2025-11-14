Bihar Elections 2025 Results: NDA supporters start celebrations as alliance headed for massive victory

A wave of euphoria swept across the state as the BJP- and JD(U)-led NDA is set to secure a landslide victory in the Bihar elections. The alliance's impressive performance saw workers transforming the party offices into party hubs. Hundreds of joyous supporters celebrated the party's performance win by distributing sweets, bursting firecrackers, and dancing passionately to the rhythmic beat of dhols. Check out the photos...