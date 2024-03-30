BJD's Pranab Das to fight against BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan from high-profile Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat

Replying to reporters on how he sees Pradhan as a rival, Das said: 'I have been sent to Sambalpur by chief minister Naveen Patnaik who means development of the area. I have relations with the people of Sambalpur and not with the candidate of the rival party. I am here to serve the people and take developmental works to the next level.'

Das is the son of late Ashok Das, a popular Janata Dal leader of the 1990s. Though Ashok Das remained an MLA for many years, he had all along worked for the party and never accepted any ministerial berth when Biju Patnaik government was formed in 1990.