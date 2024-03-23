BJP Alipurduar candidate Manoj Tigga has movable assets of Rs 27.62 lakh

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Manoj Tigga has movable assets including cash in hand of Rs 27.62 lakh, according to the affidavit filed by him.
Tigga is contesting from the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal on BJP ticket. Elections to the Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 19 during the first phase of the seven-phase polls.
In the affidavit, Tigga said the value of movable assets including cash in hand held with banks, term deposits and others was Rs 27.62 lakh, while that of his spouse Pomy Tigga was more than Rs 7.72 lakh.
In terms of immovable assets, he stated that the current market value of those assets was Rs 16 lakh.
The affidavit mentioned that the total liabilities of Tigga stood at just more than Rs 16 lakh in the form of loans taken from banks.
Tigga's affidavit stated that there were six pending criminal cases against him but he has not been convicted in any of the cases.
Tigga is currently the MLA from the Madarihat Assembly constituency.
