BJP, its allies cheated their way into power in Maharashtra, have left state in shambles: Congress

Despite all of these hardships, farmers received no assistance from the government and haven't received their insurance compensation either, he said.

"In 2014, the PM had promised farmers in Yavatmal District he would give MSP at 1.5x the cost of production, in accordance with the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations. Why has the PM forgotten this promise?" the Congress leader said.

In its 2024 Nyay Patra, the Congress has committed to a legal guarantee for MSP, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, a loan waiver for farmers, and a mandatory transfer of all insurance payments for crop loss within 30 days, he pointed out.

What is the BJP's vision to support Maharashtra’s farmers, he asked.

Ramesh stressed, "According to the Government’s own data from the NCRB, two youths in Maharashtra commit suicide every day because of unemployment – even as 2.5 lakh jobs are vacant across the state.To make matters worse, paper leaks have plagued almost every competitive exam conducted under CM Eknath Shinde’s government."

Ramesh pointed out that in the latest case, hundreds of PhD holders boycotted the common entrance test (CET) after finding that exam papers were not properly sealed. This exam had already been cancelled once in late December when the question paper turned out to be the same as the 2019 SET exam, he said.