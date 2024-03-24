BJP leader General V K Singh opts out of Lok Sabha race

Ghaziabad: Union minister and BJP MP from Ghaziabad Gen (retd) V K Singh on Sunday said he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and also for Road Transport and Highways represented Ghaziabad constituency for tow terms since 2014.

"I have dedicated my entire life to the service of this nation as a soldier. For the last 10 years, I have worked tirelessly to fulfill the dream of making Ghaziabad a world-class city. In this journey, I am grateful for the trust and love that I have received from the people of the country and Ghaziabad as well as from the members of the BJP. This emotional bond is priceless to me," Singh posted in Hindi on X.