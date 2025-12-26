Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Regret having participated in a movement that vilified him': Prashant Bhushan on Manmohan Singh's death anniversary

Bhushan was among the faces of IAC that launched scathing attacks on the Congress-led UPA government on the corruption front.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 09:54 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsManmohan Singhprashant bhushan

Follow us on :

Follow Us