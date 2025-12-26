<p>Beijing: China's foreign ministry announced sanctions on Friday targeting 10 individuals and 20 US defence firms, including Boeing's St. Louis branch, over arms sales to Taiwan.</p><p>The measures freeze any assets the companies and individuals hold in China and bar domestic organisations and individuals from doing business with them, the ministry said.</p>.Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib guilty of all 21 counts of money laundering in 1MDB case.<p>Individuals on the sanction list are also banned from entering China, the ministry added. </p>