Congress’ Davangere candidate Prabha Mallikarjun among richest candidates from state in phase 3

With total family assets worth Rs 241.28 crore, Congress’ Davangere candidate Dr Prabha Mallikarjun is one of the richest candidates who has filed the nomination papers in phase 3 from the state, while Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, the BJP’s Uttara Kannada candidate, has seen the total value of his assets double from Rs 7.76 crore to Rs 16.74 crore in the last six years.
B Sriramulu, the BJP’s Bellary candidate, who had posted 186 per cent growth in the total wealth from Rs 25.61 crore in 2018 to Rs 73.43 crore in 2023, has seen a marginal loss of Rs 3.06 crore, with the latest affidavit showing total value of assets at Rs 70.36 crore.
E Tukaram, Sriramulu’s rival from the Congress, has declared total assets of Rs 3.34 crore, double that of Rs 1.59 crore in 2018.
The five cases against him, declared by Sriramulu, include sections of law against land grabbing, obtaining property by illegal means and evasion of income tax. The former minister said that he has appealed against the Income Tax proceedings.
Dr Umesh G Jadhav, the BJP’s Gulbarga candidate, declared assets worth Rs 6.21 crore, up from Rs 3.74 crore declared in the 2019 polls.
His rival, Congress’s Radhakrishna Doddamani, posted the value of his assets at Rs 61.38 crore.
In Koppal, Congress candidate Rajashekhar Kuyyappanavara, son of Basavaraj Hitnal, declared assets worth Rs 29.04 crore.
The affidavit showed that he also faces two cases related to illegal mining (quarrying).
His rival and BJP’s new face in Koppal, Dr Basavaraj Kyavator, declared assets worth Rs 14.13 crore. In Davangere, Vinay Kumar G B, who filed his nomination as an independent candidate after failing to get the Congress ticket, has declared assets worth Rs 62.88 crore.
(Published 15 April 2024, 00:59 IST)