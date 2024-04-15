Congress’ Davangere candidate Prabha Mallikarjun among richest candidates from state in phase 3

With total family assets worth Rs 241.28 crore, Congress’ Davangere candidate Dr Prabha Mallikarjun is one of the richest candidates who has filed the nomination papers in phase 3 from the state, while Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, the BJP’s Uttara Kannada candidate, has seen the total value of his assets double from Rs 7.76 crore to Rs 16.74 crore in the last six years.