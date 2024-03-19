Lok Sabha polls: Congress manifesto likely to cover 5 'Nyay', Old Pension Scheme, law against misuse of special agencies, statehood for Kashmir among other promises

The Congress manifesto reportedly covers 5 Nyay, Old Pension Scheme, law against misuse of special agencies, statehood for Kashmir, and special status for Ladakh among others, as revealed to DH by sources after the Congress Working Committee meeting today.

Jairam Ramesh had earlier said that the party will fight the elections on the issue of 'five nyay' (justice) -- 'Bhagidari Nyay', 'Kisan Nyay', 'Nari Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Yuva Nyay' -- with 25 guarantees, five for each nyay, which have already been announced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting. Other senior leaders, including Ambika Soni, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Ajay Maken and Kumari Selja were also present.

