Congress to become extinct like dinosaur in few years: Rajnath Singh

"The exodus of leaders from the Congress continues. They are quitting the party one after another and joining the BJP. I am afraid that in a few years from now, the Congress will become extinct like the dinosaur. In a few years after 2024, if we take the name of the Congress, children will ask, who?" Singh said, addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Gauchar in support of Anil Baluni, the BJP candidate from the Pauri seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.