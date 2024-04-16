D K Suresh rides on guarantee wave in vibrant poll campaign

Loud music, vibrant drums and enthusiastic slogans from the party cadre greeted three-time Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh on Saturday, as he arrived at Bannerghatta Circle at 10.55 am to kickstart his election campaign.
Flower petals were sprinkled on the campaign vehicle, and Suresh was welcomed with a huge garland made of a hundred apples. Clad in white, he set the tone for the day’s campaign by batting for the five guarantees and emphasising his development initiatives, including providing Cauvery water to the region.
Suresh, the lone Congress MP from Karnataka in the Lok Sabha, is up against cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath. The latter is the candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance and is contesting on the BJP ticket.
‘Gratitude for guarantees’
Hundreds of supporters, many of them women, queued up at Ragihalli Gate to catch a glimpse of the candidate. When asked about the guarantees, a middle-aged woman said: “That’s why I am standing here despite the scorching sun to express my gratitude.”
Another woman street vendor at Haragadde said the guarantees had provided cumulative assistance of Rs 5,000 per month to a family.
Perched atop the open campaign vehicle at Kallabaalu Harappanahalli gate, Suresh played the familiarity card. Asking people to support his hands (also referring to the Congress), he sought kooli (wages) for his work as an MP.
Later, a vigorous roadshow began at Jigani. Congress workers waved their flags and marched with fervour. As the organisers dropped the apples used for the garland in a gunny sack, the crowd went berserk to catch whatever they could. People on the roadside waved at the MP as he greeted them through ‘namaskara.’
Lashing out at Bangalore South MP L S Tejasvi Surya without taking his name, Suresh said, “A BJP MP opposed the proposal of metro connectivity to Jigani, saying Bengaluru itself is not fully connected. But we are committed to providing metro connection to Jigani, Anekal, Attibele and Bannerghatta.” He lashed out at the Centre for “injustice” to southern states in tax devolution.
