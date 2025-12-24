Nine people die in road accident in Tamil Nadu

<p>Chennai: At least nine people died and several others were injured when a government bus from Tiruchirapalli to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tamil%20Nadu">Chennai</a> collided into two cars on the other side of the National Highway after breaking the median following a tyre burst. </p><p>Initial reports coming from Tittakudi in Cuddalore district said all nine deceased are occupants of the two cars that were damaged completely under the impact of the collision. </p><p>The incident took place at around 8 pm on Wednesday at Ramanatham village in Cuddalore district on the Chennai-Tiruchirapalli National Highway. </p>.Four killed, 15 injured in a freak road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Karur.<p>Police said an initial probe has revealed that the bus owned by the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) of Tamil Nadu lost control after a tyre burst. </p><p>“The bus jumped off the median and collided with two cars that were going towards Tiruchirapalli. The two cars were completely crushed. We are in the process of identifying the victims,” a police officer said.</p>