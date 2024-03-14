Danish Ali to contest from Amroha on Congress ticket? Ex-BSP leader meets Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who has been suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party, met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday and is likely to contest again from his Amroha constituency on a Congress ticket.

Ali met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence here and sought "blessings" from the Congress parliamentary party chief.

Sources said Ali is likely to be the Congress candidate from Amroha.

"Honoured to get blessings of epitome of sacrifice, Smt Sonia Gandhi for my 2nd Lok Sabha Election from Amroha. Her heart beats for India's poor," Ali said in a post on X.