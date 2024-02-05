EC cautions parties against use of children in poll campaigning

New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission on Monday asked political parties not to use children in campaigning "in any form whatsoever", including for distribution of posters and pamphlets or sloganeering.

In an advisory sent to parties, the poll panel conveyed its "zero tolerance" towards use of children in any manner during the electoral process by parties and candidates.

Separately, the commission has also directed all election officials and poll machinery to refrain from involving children in any capacity during election-related work or activities.

District election officers and returning officers will "bear personal responsibility" to ensure compliance with all relevant acts and laws pertaining to child labour.

"Any violation of these provisions by election machinery under their jurisdiction will result in severe disciplinary action," it warned.

Political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner, including for holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in a vehicle or in rallies, the poll watchdog said.

"This prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner including use through poem, songs, spoken words, display of insignia of political party or candidate...," EC said in a statement.