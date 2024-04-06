EC should take cognizance of complaint against Rohini Acharya: Samrat Chaudhary

Commenting on former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) joining the 'Mahagathbandhan' led by RJD, Sinha, said, "They (Mukesh) are political opportunists and… they are in politics because of certain vested interests. Such leaders are promoting caste-based politics in the state. Electorates know about such people…people will give them a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha polls."

Sahni on Friday joined the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar. His party will field candidates in Gopalganj, Motihari and Jhanjharpur constituencies.