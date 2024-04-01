Grocery worth Rs 4.62 cr seized in Shivamogga

Grocery items worth Rs 4.62 crore that were seized in Shivamogga’s Sagar town accounted for the largest share of the Rs 7.71 crore cash and materials seized by election officials in 24 hours prior to Sunday evening.
The office of the chief electoral officer and the Shivamogga Rural Police seized the grocery items worth Rs 4.62 crore from a godown. Sources said a raid was conducted following complaints of additional stocks being kept in the godown and the entire lot was handed over to the Commercial Tax Department.
Also seized during this time was Rs 1.33 crore in cash, freebies worth Rs 90 lakh and 12,672 litres of liquor worth Rs 31.41 lakh. The total seizures since the enforcement of the model code of conduct have reached Rs 72.84 crore.
(Published 31 March 2024, 23:39 IST)