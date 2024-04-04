H D Kumaraswamy wonders if Congress govt will survive after Lok Sabha elections

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy asked if Congress-led state government would survive after this Lok Sabha polls as there was demand for three deputy chief ministers’ posts.
Speaking to media persons in the city on Wednesday, he said, “If the JD(S) had not followed alliance principle and had not extended support, the Congress would not have bagged even one seat in previous Lok Sabha polls and D K Suresh would have lost in Bengaluru rural.”
Kumaraswamy also said, “In the interest of development of Mandya, I am sure Sumalatha will support me. No matter what the difference is, she treated me like a brother when I visited their house.”
Reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement on contributions by different parties in Chamundeshwari constituency during a meeting on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy and G T Devegowda challenged Siddaramaiah to come out with a white paper on his contributions to Chamundeshwari constituency in 10 years, and that of the JD(S) and G T Devegowda there, he said.
G T Devegowda even challenged the chief minister to resign from Varuna and he too would resign from Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency and both would contest in Chamundeshwari to see who would win.
