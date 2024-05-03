Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In North Karnataka, parties woo castes with quota promise

Kalaburagi: In North Karnataka, parties are trying to woo various castes with reservation promise, ahead of the elections.
They are trying to consolidate the vote bank of different communities, which have a large chunk of population in the region. The reservation issue has taken centrestage in the second phase of the polls in the state, as leaders belonging to these communities have been raising the pitch on fulfilling the demands.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s foe-turned-friend and former minister Baburao Chinchansur has convened a state-level convention of Koli-Kabbaligas on Saturday in Kalaburagi to apprise the community about the ‘failure’ of the union government to include them in the Scheduled Tribes category. The community leader deserted BJP last year, accusing it of not fulfilling their four-decade-old demand.
“There are more than 4 lakh Koli-Kabbaliga voters belonging in Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency alone. Incumbent MP Dr Umesh Jadhav, who had defeated Kharge in the previous elections, has cheated our community by giving false assurance to accord the ST tag. Therefore, we are holding a mega convention of the community by inviting Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah and DCM D K Shivakumar,” Chinchansur said.
Centre blamed
District incharge Minister Priyank Kharge has blamed the Centre for returning the state government’s proposal for inclusion of Koli-Kabbaligas in ST list. However, BJP leaders have lost no time in announcing a parallel convention in Chittapur on May 3, by inviting their state and national leaders. They accused Congress of not giving the status to the community, despite being in power for several decades.
“It is true that the BJP had given assurance to accord ST tag to Koli-Kabbaligas in the previous elections. Some technical problems have caused the delay in fulfilling the demand and 95% of the process has been completed. The party will announce a decision in this regard, soon after returning to power at the Centre,” BJP OBC wing state secretary Avvanna Myakeri said.
Kurubas in Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bidar districts claim that they belong to the ‘Gondas’ community. Gondas are classified as Scheduled Tribes. Therefore, the Kuruba community has been demanding the ST tag. They contend that ‘Kuruba’ is a synonym of ‘Gonda’.
CM’s assurance
“We have been given 2A reservation and demanding ST status for a long time. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to meet our demand during the Congress rally in Afzalpur last week, after bowing to pressure from community leaders,” Gonda-Kuruba Samaj ST Horata Samiti district president Mahantesh Koulagi said.
Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami of Kudala Sangama, who has been spearheading the Lingayat Panchamasali movement for 2A reservation, had held a mammoth convention at Kharge’s home turf last month, to attract the attention of the state government.
“We have given a stern warning to the government for immediate fulfilment of our demand. The chief minister has promised to hold a meeting with us after the elections. We will intensify the protest after the polls,” the seer said.
Halakki and Kunabi community leaders in Uttarqa Kannada district have received similar assurance from Congress and BJP candidates, to include them in ST category. The proposal is pending before the union government.
“Our ancestors hailed from Goa and shifted to the forest areas in Joida, Khanapur, Yellapur and Karwar taluks. Congress candidate Anjali Nimbalkar and BJP candidate Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri have promised ST status. This is an election issue for us as the status will help us educationally and for settlement of land claims,” Kunabi community leader Jayanand Derekar said.