I.N.D.I.A. bloc lacks unity, has no vision or agenda for Lok Sabha polls: Goa BJP

BJP Goa spokesman Yatish Naik said that hours after the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) met in Goa, the Congress and AAP were seen sparring in the Punjab Assembly.
The coastal state has two Lok Sabha constituencies – North Goa and South Goa. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won the North Goa seat, while the other went to the Congress.
Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Naik said on Thursday that the Opposition bloc was focussed on resurrecting a “rejected dynast who has failed time and again”.
The BJP spokesman claimed the I.N.D.I.A. grouping lacks unity. “One partner claims that they will not support the alliance if ticket is given to a particular candidate. There are huge differences within the alliance,” he said, adding that it has no “vision or agenda” for the upcoming polls.
BJP leader and MLA Sankalp Amonkar said the Congress in Goa was “finished”.
Amonkar, who was among the eight MLAs that switched over to the BJP from Congress in 2022, accused Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar of finishing the party by forming his coterie.
Amonkar claimed that old Congress leaders were sidelined by the party.
