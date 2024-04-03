It's a well thought out decision: Vijender Singh on switch from Congress to BJP

"I got in touch with the BJP through a common friend and they were welcoming. I was impressed with all the work that the central government has done for sportspersons over the last 10 years. And I thought why not?" 'I feel I can contribute to the cause, especially for sportspersons who hail from Haryana. It is my home after all and I want to help make things better," said the boxer, who also holds the distinction of being India's first male world championship medallist -- a bronze in the 2009 edition in Italy.

Asked if the move was triggered by any dissatisfaction with the Congress party, Singh said, "That is a discussion for some other day. Yes, I will talk about those things too but not today. It's a fresh start I am making and I would want it to be on a positive note."

Earlier, Singh had contested from the South Delhi seat on a Congress ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but lost to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and overall finished third in the contest.

He has been a vocal critic of the BJP government on social media platforms and supported the wrestlers who levelled sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"The cause of sportspersons is close to my heart and by joining the BJP, I think I will have a better chance of making things better for them. It's a choice that I have made and I will campaign for the party wherever I am asked," he said.

Singh was last seen inside a boxing ring in 2022. He has appeared in 14 professional bouts, winning 13 fights, nine of them being knockouts.

In his amateur career, aside from the medals at the Olympics and world championships, he claimed a gold at the 2010 Asian Games besides being a multiple-time Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships medallist.