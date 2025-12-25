<p>Tarique Rahman, the Acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and son of former premier Khaleda Zia is set to return to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh </a>on Thursday. </p><p>His return to Bangladesh will end his 17 years in exile in London. Rahman has emerged as a leading contender for prime minister for upcoming general elections in February. </p><p><strong>Who is Tarique Rahman?</strong></p><p>60-year-old Tarique Rahman is the eldest son of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/khaleda-zia">Khaleda Zia</a> and Ziaur Rahman. Rahman was sent to prison for seven years during the Sheikh Hasina government for 'money laundering', as per <a href="https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2016/7/21/bangladesh-tarique-rahman-jailed-for-money-laundering">news reports</a>. In 2007 a total of 84 cases were filed against him. </p><p>His father, Ziaur Rahman, was a military ruler turned politician who founded BNP and ran the country as the President from 1977 to 1981, when he was assassinated.</p><p>Rahman was detained by the 2007-2008 military-backed caretaker government, and he went to Britain for treatment after the interim regime released him and has been living in London since then. However, he faced multiple criminal convictions at home, including for money laundering and in a case related to a plot to assassinate Hasina.</p><p>He was, however, acquitted of all charges after Hasina’s removal. </p>.One killed in bomb blast in Bangladesh's Dhaka.<p> <strong>What does Tarique Rahman's return means for BNP? </strong></p><p>Bangladesh Nationalist Party spokesperson Ruhul Kabir Rizvi while talking about Rahman's return said, "This will be a defining political moment." </p><p>Rahman's return comes as the BNP emerged as the forerunner in the changed political landscape after toppling of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in a student-led violent movement dubbed the July Uprising on August 5, 2024. </p><p>The party's partner during its 2001-2006 tenure in power, Jamaat-e-Islami and its Islamist allies, now appeared as BNP’s main rival as the interim government disbanded Awami League under the country’s tough Anti-Terrorism Act through an executive order. </p><p>BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir earlier said if elected to power, three-time Prime Minister Zia would be the premier again, provided her health permitted and otherwise Rahman would be the party nominee to be the next head of the government. </p>.<p><strong>Rahman to visit his mother</strong></p><p>Rahman would be accompanied by his wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, and daughter Zaima Rahman. Rahman would travel directly from the airport to the reception venue before visiting his mother. </p><p>The BNP leader is expected to give a speech at the reception, following which he will visit his mother at Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara.</p><p>Octogenarian BNP Chairperson Zia is being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Dhaka with multiple health issues.</p><p>He would also visit the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation to meet those injured in the July 2024 uprising.</p><p>On Saturday, he will be formally registered as a voter and later visit the grave of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/who-was-sharif-osman-hadi-july-uprising-leader-whose-death-sparked-protests-across-bangladesh-3836304">Osman Hadi</a>, the youth leader who was recently shot and killed, near the Dhaka University Central Mosque.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>