Kejriwal biggest liar: Anurag Thakur fumes at AAP-Congress alliance

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday fumed at AAP's Arvind Kejriwal going back on his word of not joining hands with the Congress and sealing the seat-sharing deal with the grand old party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
"Those who had taken a 'Sankalp' that they won't come into politics and join hands with Congress are now walking with them. This is how Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is, the biggest liar among politicians," he said as per ANI.
"The people of Delhi defeated the 15-year-old Sheila Dixit government and gave a mandate to Arvind Kejriwal. He was not given a mandate to compromise with Congress. But we all knew that this would happen one day. And today, it is out in the open. I welcome this alliance because this gives the people of Delhi an opportunity to open their eyes and see that there is no difference between AAP and Congress," the BJP leader added.
AAP and Congress finalised seat-sharing talks for multiple states while deciding to go their separate ways in Punjab, in line with what AAP member and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had said earlier.
Thakur also went on to say that Congress would not be able to open its account in Uttar Pradesh this time, even as Rahul Gandhi was joined by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav soon after the grand old party finalised seat-sharing talks with SP as well.
While the I.N.D.I.A. alliance has gotten a boost with the recent agreements, all eyes are now on Mamata Banerjee and TMC which has thus far said it will go alone in the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, but a compromise might be on the cards.
The AAP-Congress agreement comes after a period of Kejriwal being at loggerheads with the grand old party and eventually coming around to reach middle ground with the polls in mind.
(Published 26 February 2024, 02:30 IST)