Kejriwal biggest liar: Anurag Thakur fumes at AAP-Congress alliance

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday fumed at AAP's Arvind Kejriwal going back on his word of not joining hands with the Congress and sealing the seat-sharing deal with the grand old party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Those who had taken a 'Sankalp' that they won't come into politics and join hands with Congress are now walking with them. This is how Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is, the biggest liar among politicians," he said as per ANI.

"The people of Delhi defeated the 15-year-old Sheila Dixit government and gave a mandate to Arvind Kejriwal. He was not given a mandate to compromise with Congress. But we all knew that this would happen one day. And today, it is out in the open. I welcome this alliance because this gives the people of Delhi an opportunity to open their eyes and see that there is no difference between AAP and Congress," the BJP leader added.