Lok Sabha elections 2024: Kolar headed for a photo-finish in a ‘local’ vs ‘outsider’ contest

Traditionally, Kolar has been the Congress’ stronghold with the party winning 15 out of 17 elections here. Congress’ Gowtham believes he has the edge as the party holds five out of eight Assembly segments that come under the Lok Sabha constituency. Most of the MLAs are identified with the anti-Muniyappa camp. It remains to be seen if they will give their 100% to ensure the victory of Gowtham, a candidate they did not ask for.