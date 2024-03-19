Eshwarappa skips Modi event, intensifies poll campaign

Veteran BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa seems to have made up his mind to contest Lok Sabha polls from Shimoga constituency. He not only skipped the BJP convention, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but also visited various mutts on Monday seeking support for him in the polls slated to be held on May 7.
The BJP leader visited various mutts, including Bilaki, Gonibeedu, Togarsi, Hiremagadi, Jade-Mudi, Shantapura, Harnahalli, Chokimutt, Moolegadde, Jain mutt at Hombuja of Hosanagar taluk and Salur mutt in Shikaripur taluk. The BJP leader sought support from seers of Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutts and Jain mutt.
A photo featuring Eshwarappa with Yediyurappa was also shown on the LED screen displayed at Modi convention at Allama Prabhu Park in the city.
BJP candidate for Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency Dr C N Manjunath, Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency candidate Kota Sreenivas Poojary, Dakshina Kannada nominee Capt Brijesh Chowta, Davangere Lok Sabha seat nominee Gayathri Siddeshwara, BJP national leader and former minister C T Ravi, Shimoga nominee B Y Raghavendra, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra, BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa, Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara, former MLA Kumar Bangarappa and others were present.
Narayanaswamy for Chitradurga?
Though BJP has not yet announced candidate for Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency, union minister and the incumbent MP A Narayanaswamy attended the event, signalling that he may be the BJP nominee for Chitradurga.
