Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha election 2024: AIADMK manifesto promises Rs 3,000 to women heads of families across India

Appointment of governors for states in consultation with the Chief Ministers, an alternative examination for NEET, establishment of a Supreme Court bench in Chennai were among the 113 electoral assurances made by the AIADMK.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 09:04 IST

Chennai: The opposition AIADMK on Friday in its manifesto for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections promised among other things to ensure Rs 3,000 monthly financial aid to women heads of economically backward families across the country .

The party would urge the Central government to provide the monthly financial assistance to the women heads of economically backward families in India, the manifesto released by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami here said.

Appointment of governors for states in consultation with the Chief Ministers, an alternative examination for NEET, establishment of a Supreme Court bench in Chennai were among the 113 electoral assurances made by the AIADMK.

(Published 22 March 2024, 09:04 IST)
India News Tamil Nadu AIADMK Lok Sabha Elections 2024

