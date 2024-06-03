Lok Sabha Election Results Live: Will it be Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul's I.N.D.I.A.? Counting to begin from 8 am

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the Election Commission declares the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a landslide victory in India’s general election. Or so claims nearly every exit poll released since the end of voting on Saturday evening. Yet, these surveys have proved spectacularly wrong in the past, and they must be read even more cautiously this time around because of the Modi government’s outsize sway on the television stations that commission them.
Mind you, the actual count on Tuesday may well give enough seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance for it to stake a claim for a third straight five-year term. But 350-plus NDA lawmakers in a 543-member parliament, as predicted by nearly every exit poll, sounds like an unrealistically large mandate.
In a bid to prevent post-poll violence, the Election Commission (EC) has for the first time decided to continue with the deployment of central forces in some states even after the expiry of the Model Code of Conduct period, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.
He said while the EC believes that there would be no post-poll violence, to prevent any flare-up, the election body has, for the first time, decided to deploy central forces even after the provisions of the model code are lifted following Tuesday's counting of the votes cast in the Lok Sabha polls.
The states where the central forces would continue to be deployed include Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, Kumar said. "Wherever we think there is a possibility (of violence)," he told a press conference here.
On the eve of counting of Lok Sabha poll votes in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP on Monday said its victory margin would be a record high of 10 lakh, while the opposition Congress, which was pushed out of fray after its candidate withdrew, claimed NOTA would bag two lakh votes. On April 29, the Congress suffered a setback after its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination, leaving the grand old party without a say in polling for the first time in the 72-year history of Indore. - PTI