Lok Sabha elections 2024 | A to Z of India's parliamentary polls

AI: One worry for election authorities and parties was how Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used in this election. Some parties used AI to resurrect their late leaders to issue appeals. So far, there are no reports of large-scale misuse.
BONDS: Non-transparent electoral bonds saw a sudden death after the Supreme Court scrapped it. Information made public showed how some companies donated bonds to ruling parties in alleged quid pro quo. Only a probe will bring out how quid pro quo aided corruption.
CAA: Even in a limited scope, religion became a criteria for citizenship, something that was kept at arm’s length till now. Critics expressed fear that it is a precursor for an NRC (National Registry of Citizens) that could create trouble for Muslims. BJP’s 2024 manifesto omits any reference to NRC.
DYNASTS: Many loathe dynasts in politics. One count says around 150 of the 675 candidates announced by BJP and Congress so far are from political families. Some Congress managers say a few tickets have been given to sons and daughters so that their parents ensure that the party wins the seat.
EC: An Election Commissioner resigned just before announcement, but a voter does not know why he did so. Opposition alleges there is no level playing field. Questions and demands on EVMs and VVPATs remain answered and fulfilled.
FARMERS: They were on streets and the government had to concede. The ‘annadatas’, as every party describes them, demand a legal stamp for minimum support price. Opposition promises it but ruling BJP vows to increase MSP, but is silent on giving a legal guarantee. In some places, farmers are not allowing candidates of BJP and its allies to enter villages.
GROWTH: BJP and Congress are fighting over whether India’s economy is growing. BJP promises that India will become the third largest economy in the next couple of years. Congress says BJP’s growth story is bogus and cites unemployment and price rise.
HEMANT SOREN: He was reluctant to enter politics, but the former Jharkhand Chief Minister has become a symbol of Opposition resistance. His close aides say he refused to compromise and is in jail for the tribal spirit that never bows down.
INCOME TAX DEPT: After ED or Enforcement Directorate, Opposition describes the IT Department as the latest ally of the Modi government on the eve of elections. Congress has got notices and its accounts frozen for some time, with one issue dating back to the early 1990s. CPI(M) and CPI too face trouble from it.
JOBS: This election season, jobs are the talk of the town. Opposition talks about unemployment, paper leaks, rising vacancies and jobless growth. BJP paints a rosy picture on the job front though Opposition refers to ‘Agniveers’ and the promise of two crore jobs per year among others.
KEJRIWAL: When the last vote is counted on June 4, we will know whether jailed Kejriwal will have the last laugh. AAP misses him on campaign trail and may not be out before May 25 when Delhi goes to vote. The AAP supremo’s arrest has brought I.N.D.I.A. leaders on a single platform.
LEFT: Used to punching above its weight, 2024 may be the last battle for resurrecting Left’s Parliamentary relevance. A dismal performance will mar its chances of electoral survival.
MUTTON, MUGHALS, MUSLIM LEAGUE and MANGALSUTRA: Politicians find a way to sneak in issues with potential of polarisation during elections and PM Modi is a master in it. This time, he seeks to drag the Opposition into his agenda but so far they have not obliged.
NYAY: This is Congress’ counter to Modi’s blitzkrieg. It heavily banks on the ‘Nyay’ theme addressing concerns of youth, women, workers and farmers. Congress fine-tuned its theme during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
OPTING OUT: This election saw a curious trend of sitting MPs from the ruling side opting out of the contest. BJP MPs like Jayant Sinha, Sadanand Gowda and Gautam Gambhir ‘opted out’ or got an honourable exit before the party announced candidates in their seats. Some Congress leaders refused to contest despite the party giving them tickets.
PAWAR: A man who has been in the midst of crisis several times, Sharad Pawar is padding up for another innings. This time, his side is depleted with his nephew Ajit Pawar walking away with the cream of his party. His daughter Supriya Sule is fighting the battle of her life in Baramati, the family bastion.
QUOTA: One subject that refuses to exit election jargon is reservations. Opposition, including Congress, is promising Caste Survey, raising quota cap, 50% reservation for women in fresh government jobs, quota in private sector and so on.
RAM MANDIR: The consecration of Ram Temple became an event with political undertones. Opposition largely kept away from the event with some openly accusing the government of politicising it. In what the Opposition described as BJP’s realisation that the temple campaign has run its course, the ruling side went on ‘Bharat Ratna’ spree.
SONIA: This will be the first Lok Sabha election in 25 years in which Sonia Gandhi will not be contesting. Already in a semi-retirement mood, she has taken the Rajya Sabha route. Questions on who will succeed her in Raibareli still lingers.
TRS/TDP: TRS is in a state where TDP stood in 2019. Both are fighting their battles of survival. TRS was beaten badly in recent Telangana polls while TDP sees a chance to return to power in Andhra this time.
UDDHAV: Thackeray is in the same boat as that of Pawar. Uddhav’s party too is split but has managed to retain its space in the alliance in Maharashtra. Will the ‘tiger’ roar again? This election polls will give an answer.
VIKSIT BHARAT: This is one thing that PM Modi and BJP functionaries repeat throughout their campaign. They have set 2047 as the target while finding fault with previous regimes for what they say is wrong with the country.
WASHING MACHINE: For the Opposition, this is the key word during campaigns as a number of its leaders facing cases joined BJP. Opposition alleges that the cases against these defectors have gone to cold storage now. They say it is the impact of “BJP’s washing machine”.
X-RAY: Rahul Gandhi is pitching for an X-Ray of the country through a caste census. Other Opposition parties, barring Trinamool Congress, are enthusiastic about the idea. The promise has found some traction among OBCs.
YOUTH: Every single party worth its salt is wooing youth. Manifestos of both BJP and Congress have elaborate promises for them. Who will the youths bank on at the end – Modi or Rahul?
ZERO ASSETS: One may talk about money power in elections. But there are a few candidates who declare that they have not a single penny in their pocket. There are 160 such people out of 2,823 candidates in the first two phases of elections.