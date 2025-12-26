<p>Sitapur: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) deployed for SIR duty allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his rented room in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh's</a> Sitapur, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Umesh (30), a resident of Rampur Kala police station area, Ataria police station in-charge Inspector Rakesh Kumar Gupta said.</p>.<p>Umesh lived in a rented house in Ataria town and was employed as an instructor at Dariyapur pre-secondary school, he said.</p>.<p>"Umesh was alone in his room when the incident occurred. After the door remained unopened for a long time, police were informed. As the iron door was locked from inside, it was cut open, following which Umesh was found hanging from a noose," Gupta said.</p>.Bengal BLOs stage protest demanding to know why time for SIR 1st phase not extended.<p>According to family members, Umesh had recently been assigned duties as a BLO under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and was under pressure due to the increased workload.</p>.<p>However, the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.</p>.<p>The body was taken down and sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem after completing legal formalities, the police said, adding that the matter is being investigated from all angles and a case will be registered following preliminary investigation.</p>.<p>SIR exercise is currently under way in the state since November.</p>.<p>There have been several BLO deaths and suicides and in some cases their families have alleged that work pressure led such tragedies, a charge denied by local administration.</p>.<p>The issue of BLO deaths has also become a political issue with opposition parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party as well as BSP training guns at the government. </p>