Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A turncoat takes on a veteran at centre of Trinamool Congress’s ‘Old Guards vs Young Turks’ fight

Kolkata: The ‘roadshow’ of Sudip Bandopadhyay rolls into the narrow alley with the Trinamool Congress candidate for the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency waving to the crowd on both sides from a hoodless vehicle that was decked with the party’s flags. A few men and women appear from nowhere all of a sudden, raising the “go back, go back” slogan, but waving, believe it or not, the flags of the TMC itself. What has irked them is that the local party unit was allegedly kept in the dark about the roadshow that was organised by the ‘outsiders’.

Sudip, 71, who already had five terms as a member of the Lok Sabha, is seeking a sixth term but what is making it difficult for him is the infighting – or, to be precise, the ‘Nabin banam Pravin’ (Old Guards versus Young Turks) conflict – within Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party.

His bête noire within the TMC, Tapas Roy, who has been a legislator for four terms, quit the party just ahead of the parliamentary polls and joined the BJP to contest against him. A local municipal councillor even staged a sit-in demonstration in the early days of campaigning, protesting against slighting by the close aides of Sudip. He was publicly criticised by a young TMC spokesperson for allegedly circulating a campaign pamphlet that only had several pictures of him and Mamata, but not even one of the party supremo’s nephew Abhishek Bandopadhyay, the general secretary and the ‘youth icon’ of the party.

Sudip, however, is unfazed as he has the backing of the TMC supremo herself. “He is very loyal to the party and has been very efficiently leading our party in the Lok Sabha after I left in 2011,” Mamata says, addressing an election rally at Bow Bazar in support of her party’s candidate in Kolkata Uttar. “Don’t worry about what the other people say,” she adds, sending a message to the TMC candidate’s detractors on and off the podium – including senior party leader Kunal Ghosh.

Ghosh, a journalist-turned-politician, is known to be close to Abhishek and was opposed to renominating Sudip as the TMC’s candidate in Kolkata Uttar. Just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, he also posted on X seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Sudip.