<p>Bengaluru: Procedural gaps, errors in documenting and preserving evidence, securing witnesses and a lack of accountability from intermediaries were some of the key factors affecting convictions in cybercrime cases in Karnataka, which remain abysmally low.</p>.<p>Between 2020 and July 2025, as many as 85,642 cases under the IT Act were registered in Karnataka, and only 204 accused were convicted — a mere 0.23 per cent.</p>.<p>Last year saw the most cases at 22,472 and the fewest convictions at 20, according to the data seen by <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Senior officials opined that many cases are part of the backlog, while others falter due to procedural errors.</p>.<p>This may be due to a lack of proper training or a failure to apply critical thinking when chargesheeting, the officials said.</p>.<p>Investigators struggle while securing witnesses, who, like the accused, more often than not reside in different parts of the country.</p>.<p>While notices have to be served in person and warrants issued, their compliance remains uncertain.</p>.<p>Equally challenging is the safeguarding of electronic evidence.</p>.<p>“The very nature of electronic evidence is such that it gets lost over time, naturally,” C Vamsi Krishna, joint commissioner of police (West Bengaluru), told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>Sample this: If only a copy of the CCTV footage is secured and produced as evidence, and the court, during trial, seeks the raw footage and the original file, which is often overwritten after a few weeks, the case falters. </p>.<p>Vijayashankar Nagarajarao, a Bengaluru-based expert in cyberlaws, highlighted another challenge: the lack of cooperation from intermediaries such as banks, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), social media firms and email service providers in providing logs and other details that act as evidence. </p>.<p>“Most of the reliable evidence gets stuck with intermediaries, who seldom cooperate. Till the time they are held accountable like the other suspects, securing convictions becomes challenging,” Nagarajarao told DH. </p>.<p>“As an example, if the government takes strict action against Proton Mail and blocks the domain, which is used in many cases to send hoax bomb threats due to its anonymity and no-logs policy, it will send the necessary message. The IT Act provides for stringent measures if the intermediary does not cooperate in preventing the crime and assisting law enforcement.”</p>.<p>Another challenge are the mule accounts and the complex layering of transactions by cybercriminals to launder crime proceeds. Some knowingly lend their bank accounts as mules, while others are deceived.</p>.<p>In complex cases, investigators have traced layering up to 1,000 accounts. </p>.<p>The individual peeling of the layers, gaining access and verifying each account, tracing the holders, serving notices and waiting for a response, all while cases keep getting registered, becomes nearly impossible.</p>.<p>Well-placed sources said efforts were underway to amend the laws and bring certain provisions to aid the probe and trial, while ensuring they don’t get misused.</p>.<p>“We have learnt from our experiences and have incorporated the solutions into our training. Along with the police, regular training is provided to prosecutors and judicial officers,” Vamsi Krishna said. </p>