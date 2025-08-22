Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Cybercrime conviction rate dismal 0.23% in Karnataka

Senior officials opined that many cases are part of the backlog, while others falter due to procedural errors.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 20:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 20:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us