Lok Sabha Elections 2024: About 60 drones recovered along India-Pakistan border; highest in Punjab

Chandigarh: About 60 drones have either been brought down or recovered by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border during the two-and-a-half months of the Model Code of Conduct, in force for the ongoing general elections, according to official data.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday said it recovered two China-made drones along with drugs (methamphetamine) from the frontier areas of Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

The unmanned aerial vehicles were recovered on Thursday separately from the farming fields of the district's CB Chand and Kalsian villages, it said.