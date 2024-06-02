Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bengaluru gears up for counting of votes

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is also the District Election Officer for Bengaluru Urban, on Sunday said all necessary arrangements would be made in order to ensure peaceful counting of Lok Sabha polls on June 4.
With three counting centres put up in Bengaluru, proper CCTV surveillance of the stations and videography of the counting process will be looked into, he said.
He also noted that adequate arrangements for the media centres would be ensured with the availability of drinking water and proper washrooms alongside other basic facilities.
The counting officers are well-trained and strict police surveillance will also be made in order to ensure fair counting of citizen votes. He also noted that the responsible counting of postal ballots is also looked into.
Published 01 June 2024, 23:29 IST