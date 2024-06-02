Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bengaluru gears up for counting of votes

With three counting centres put up in Bengaluru, proper CCTV surveillance of the stations and videography of the counting process will be looked into.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 23:29 IST
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 23:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is also the District Election Officer for Bengaluru Urban, on Sunday said all necessary arrangements would be made in order to ensure peaceful counting of Lok Sabha polls on June 4. 

With three counting centres put up in Bengaluru, proper CCTV surveillance of the stations and videography of the counting process will be looked into, he said. 

He also noted that adequate arrangements for the media centres would be ensured with the availability of drinking water and proper washrooms alongside other basic facilities. 

The counting officers are well-trained and strict police surveillance will also be made in order to ensure fair counting of citizen votes. He also noted that the responsible counting of postal ballots is also looked into. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2024, 23:29 IST
Bengaluru newsBBMPtushar girinathLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT