Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP will do away with Muslim quota in Telangana if voted to power: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that BJP government will do away with the Muslim reservation granted by Congress and TRS in Telangana, and will instead provide reservation to SCs, STs and OBCs, if voted to power.

Addressing a poll rally in Siddipet, Shah said, "We have decided to celebrate September 17 as the Hyderabad Liberation Day every year. Once voted to power, we will do away with the Muslim reservation granted by Congress and TRS, and will instead provide reservation to SCs, STs and OBCs."

In both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, around 15 different groups of Muslims that were termed backward were being provided 4 per cent of reservation in education and state government jobs under category E of BC quota.

Attacking the ruling Congress in Telangana, Shah said that Congress has made Telangana an "ATM of Delhi".

"Congress has made Telangana an ATM of Delhi. Congress and TRS, both share a great bond, and their collective common goal is to loot the State of Telangana. Make Modi Ji the Prime Minister again, and he will save all of you from the corrupt clutches of Congress and TRS,” he said.