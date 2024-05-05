Drones in farms: Pesticide use cut by 15%

Bengaluru: The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) has completed the first round of testing on the use of drones in agriculture. Results show that proper use of drones can bring down the volume of pesticides required by at least 15% and improve efficiency by nearly 23%.
Tests were conducted across 10 research centres. Red gram and finger millet were chosen for testing.
"In each research centre, the crops were grown on two 625 sq m plots. While on one plot conventional spray was used, on the other, pesticides were sprayed using drones. We tried out two treatment cycles on three such replications," Dr Moodalagiriyappa, chief scientist at UAS Bengaluru, told DH.
While conventional spray methods recorded an efficiency of 65%, drone sprays recorded a higher efficiency of 88%.
The study also involved recording the efficiency of drones for foliar spraying during droughts. Researchers have tried various quantities of pesticides to determine the right quantity that provides the best efficiency.
UAS SOP soon
Test results are being collated to recommend best practices. UAS, for the first time, is working towards framing a standard operating procedure (SOP) and guidelines on drone use for various crops.
While farmers are increasingly shifting towards the use of drones, especially to spray pesticides, insecticides and foliar sprays, the state does not have a policy or guidelines on drone use for agriculture, as a result of which, crop damage is being reported from across the state.
The SOP will in detail chalk out the quantity of pesticides required, height from which it has to be sprayed and many such parameters to achieve the highest efficiency.
"We will collate the data and come out with specific recommendations. While using drones in agriculture is useful, determining the amount of pesticide that has to be used, height from which it has to be sprayed based on the wind direction, and many such parameters play a crucial role in determining the efficiency. Based on our research, we will put out the practices to be followed," said Dr S V Suresh, vice chancellor, UAS.
Use of drones in agriculture is gaining momentum since it requires less manpower and helps prevent diseases due to pesticide inhalation. However, a lack of guidelines has forced farmers to rely on private drone companies which may lack expertise in the agriculture sector.
"Many farmers just pay companies and get the farm sprayed. But the efficiency is not up to the mark, resulting in low crop yield. A set guidelines can help farmers check if drone companies are doing a good job," another researcher said.
Highlights - New SOPs soon * Lack of guidelines forcing farmers to rely on private drone firms * New SOP will chalk out quantity of pesticides required* Will prescribe height from which it has to be sprayed* Drone require less manpower and cut out risk of pesticide inhalation