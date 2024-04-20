JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's '400-plus movie' turned out to be super flop on first day of polling, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar, that went to polls in the first phase on Friday, recorded a 48.23 per cent turnout in the four seats - Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, and Aurangabad.
Last Updated 20 April 2024, 09:02 IST

Patna: Asserting that the Mahagathbandhan will win all the four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar that went to polls in the first phase on Friday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked the BJP, saying the saffron party's '400-plus movie turned out to be a flop on the first day of voting'.

"Their (BJP's) '400-plus film' has turned out to be a super flop on the first day (phase) of polling. We (Mahagathbandhan) will win all the four seats in Bihar that went to polls on April 19. We will also perform well in the coming phases," he told reporters.

"The turnout in the four Lok Sabha seats was low as compared to the 2019 polls but on the basis of feedback received from these constituencies, we are confident of winning these. People are fed up with false promises made by BJP leaders," he said.

Mukesh Sahani, chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), a part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, echoed a similar view.

"We will win not only the four Lok Sabha seats that went to polls yesterday but also all the remaining 36 constituencies where voting will be held in the coming phases," he said.

Bihar recorded a 48.23 per cent turnout in the four seats - Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, and Aurangabad – that went to polls in the first phase on Friday.

(Published 20 April 2024, 09:02 IST)
