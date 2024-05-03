Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress has already accepted defeat: Smriti Irani on Amethi nomination filing

She made the remarks responding to Congress loyalist K L Sharma filing his nomination from the seat.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 10:06 IST
Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Union minister Smriti Irani Friday said that the Gandhis' absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates that the Congress has already accepted its defeat.

"Gandhi family not being present in the election fray in Amethi indicates that Congress party has accepted its defeat in Amethi even before the polling on the seat," Irani, the sitting MP from Amethi, told reporters here.

She made the remarks responding to Congress loyalist K L Sharma filing his nomination from the seat.

"Had they felt that there was any chance of victory on the seat, they would have contested from here and not fielded their proxy," the BJP leader said, referring to the Gandhi family.

Published 03 May 2024, 10:06 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSmriti IraniAmethiLok Sabha Elections 2024

